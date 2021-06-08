June 8, 2021

ANDREW BREITBART’S TRIUMPH OVER ANTHONY WEINER: 10 YEARS LATER:

Breitbart was a pariah. And the mainstream media treated him as such.

After Big Government’s original story published, Weiner cried foul and claimed Andrew had hacked his Twitter account to plant the false story (a federal crime.) Cable news networks were obsessed with the story and almost unanimously bought Weiner’s lies.

The pressure on Andrew and the entire staff at his “Big” websites was enormous.

Want some delicious irony? One of the most vocal skeptics attacking Breitbart during this entire escapade was none other than CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Yes, that Jeffrey Toobin.

CNN had Andrew on to discuss our story (which was really an exercise in the CNN host attacking him and our coverage of the story). Toobin was then brought on the air to analyze the legal trouble Weiner or Breitbart might be in, depending on who one believed.

“What Andrew Breitbart was insinuating about [Weiner] with young girls and stuff is outrageous. And frankly, it’s too bad that he got to say that stuff on CNN,” Toobin said. “Look, this is a light-hearted story. This is a silly little thing that happened; it’s not a big deal.”

In the end, Breitbart (the man as well as the website) was vindicated. We were right, they were wrong… no… they were lying their butts off. But right up until the moment they couldn’t lie anymore, they accused us of the worst possible behavior, and most in the mainstream media believed them and condemned us.