«
»

June 9, 2021

NIFTY: DARPA’s newest system kills drones with stringy streamers. “The Mobile Force Protection program is designed to defeat drone intrusions over military installations and convoys using small unmanned aircraft. Using an X band radar, MFP automatically detects and identifies potential threats, then selects the appropriate interceptor to respond with. The system has a few different small drones it can send out, including rotary and fixed-wing interceptors. The primary interceptor tool is the one that shoots the streamers to gum up the works of other drones.”

A relatively inexpensive solution like this is exactly the way to deal with the asymmetric price advantage of cheap drones.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:36 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.