June 9, 2021

NIFTY: DARPA’s newest system kills drones with stringy streamers. “The Mobile Force Protection program is designed to defeat drone intrusions over military installations and convoys using small unmanned aircraft. Using an X band radar, MFP automatically detects and identifies potential threats, then selects the appropriate interceptor to respond with. The system has a few different small drones it can send out, including rotary and fixed-wing interceptors. The primary interceptor tool is the one that shoots the streamers to gum up the works of other drones.”

A relatively inexpensive solution like this is exactly the way to deal with the asymmetric price advantage of cheap drones.