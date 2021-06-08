June 8, 2021

ANDREW SULLIVAN: Our Politics And The English Language: What would Orwell say about our debased discourse?

I think he’d say “I tried to warn you. I didn’t author a how-to manual. At least, I didn’t mean to.”

Plus: “I was just reading about the panic that occurred in the American Medical Association, when their journal’s deputy editor argued on a podcast that socio-economic factors were more significant in poor outcomes for non-whites than ‘structural racism.’ As you might imagine, any kind of questioning of this orthodoxy required the defenestration of the deputy editor and the resignation of the editor-in-chief. The episode was withdrawn from public viewing, and the top editor replaced it with a Maoist apology/confession before he accepted his own fate.”

Our institutions are run, largely, by awful people. And even most of the non-awful people who remain are too cowardly to resist.