June 9, 2021

EVEN THE CHINESE DON’T TRUST THE CHINESE VACCINE: China promises more COVID-19 vaccines to ASEAN nations as ‘responsible partner.’

Flashback: The Strange Sinovac Vaccine Phenomenon, Countries Report Increased Cases After Using Vaccine.

Even the Chinese don’t trust it: “Since the Chinese vaccine data lacks transparency, people are concerned about the safety of the vaccines. There were news reports of low acceptance of the vaccines in Shanghai and other first-tier cities. As of March 27, the vaccination rate in China was only 7 percent.”