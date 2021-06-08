June 8, 2021

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PLAYS THE RACE CARD — ON ITSELF: National Geographic’s ‘Race Card’ Is The Kind Of Fringe Activism Conservative Brass Mocked Until It Became Policy.

In a mass email to readers, the magazine’s Editor in Chief Susan Goldberg included the six-word “Race Card” under her job title. It reads, “white, privileged, with much to learn.”

Seems harmless enough, as just another form of passive progressivism no different from the inclusion of pronoun bios. The quiet adoption of this kind of signature bio over time, however, carries the accelerated pace of defining oneself by one’s race, a dramatic escalation of the cancerous identity politics that lies at the heart of the culture war. In the divisive process, minorities are taught to believe such things as that they aren’t intelligent enough to obtain a state I.D. to vote.

Culture precedes policy. Conservatives who don’t understand that are the ones who allowed decades of campus radicalism to produce the power-players of the political establishment today. Republicans who didn’t understand that are the reason Donald Trump rose from television celebrity to American president and still remains the most popular figure in the GOP post-presidency.

There’s a reason face masks, which quickly became markers of a political stripe, remain legally required on all U.S. flights despite coronavirus cases and transmission falling so low some news organizations have even stopped weekly tracking.