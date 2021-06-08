June 8, 2021

ROGER KIMBALL ON JOE BIDEN’S SUMMER VACATION: He’s going for a nice ride across the big, big ocean in a very shiny airplane. Weeee!

Tomorrow, The Committee will bundle up Joe Biden, titular president of the United States, and take him for a nice ride across the big, big ocean in a very shiny airplane. Weeee! No details have been released yet about what flavors of ice cream he will enjoy, but The Committee’s press arm has been full of stories with titles like ‘Three things to watch on Biden’s first foreign trip‘.

This is not a difficult assignment. The big boys and girls who arrange Joe’s play-dates have told all his favorite friends in the media exactly what to say. And just a couple of days ago they surprised Joe with an article in one of his favorite newspapers, the Washington Post. It was just so nice. A couple of the minders got together and wrote the article and then put Joe’s name on it. Joe was just so excited to see that.

‘Did I do that?’ he asked when he sounded out the bit that said: ‘Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and our domestic vaccination strategy, our economy is now growing faster than at any time in almost 40 years. We have created more jobs in the first four months of our administration than under any other president.’

‘Sure you did,’ they said, though everyone knew it was someone else who developed the vaccines, who oversaw their manufacture and distribution and whose economic policies led to the lowest unemployment in history.