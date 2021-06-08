June 8, 2021

JUST CALL IT INFRASTRUCTURE: More money flowing to Pitkin County from feds to help with homeless issues. “In April, a grant of $538,073 was approved, to be used by Recovery Resources to assist Pitkin County and other local efforts to help alleviate area homelessness. The money originates from the second major stimulus package for COVID-19 relief, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was passed by Congress in December. The first such package was the CARES Act, passed in March 2020, which funneled $570,000 to the county for homeless and housing needs.”