June 8, 2021

DEMOCRAT VOTERS SEEM TO LIKE EVERYTHING ABOUT PROGRESSIVISM EXCEPT LIVING WITH ITS RESULTS: Is the Progressive Project Over? New York City Mayor’s Race Indicates It Could Be. “If AOC and her radical star can’t make a difference there, she can’t make a difference anywhere. Yet, Democrat leaders in Washington, D.C., still cave to her and her far-left colleagues. New York City is one of the most progressive cities in the country, and even the more moderate candidates use some progressive buzzwords, such as “equity.” But the ambassador for the progressive cause is struggling to influence a critical race there.”