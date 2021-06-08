June 8, 2021

BOWSER’S DC METRO POLICE, NOT TRUMP, DEPLOYED TEAR GAS AGAINST RIOTERS NEAR WHITE HOUSE LAST JUNE. “Now, the MPD is confirming that tear gas was used by district officers outside of Lafayette Park — something it had not done in its legal filings to date…Questions remain, however, concerning why it took a year for the district to reveal its use of tear gas, especially in light of the conflicting reporting, and the attempts to hold the Trump administration responsible for the decision.”

Funny how much we’re now learning about the events that shaped 2020 and who instigated them, now the Bad Orange Man is safely out of the White House.