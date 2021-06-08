June 8, 2021

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? One Huge Problem with the White House’s Plan for Global Taxation.

But trapping global businesses in one tax system wouldn’t just kill tax competition. As Larry Reed recently explained for FEE, it would also create a de facto international tax cartel.

“Imagine if oil companies got together and agreed to charge consumers no less than $3.50 per gallon for gas,” he writes. “If private firms connived to fix a minimum price for their goods, they would be branded ‘robber barons’ and their CEOs would be vilified before congressional committees.”

Indeed they would be. The politicians pushing this global tax scheme are no less corrupt because they hold elected office, and we should reject their efforts just as vociferously.