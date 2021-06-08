June 8, 2021

UGH: The Left is gearing up to return to the Obama Administration’s wrongheaded policy on school discipline. They are claiming the Commission on Civil Rights has “discredited” the Trump Administration’s position. In reality, it was I who discredited the Commission’s position. Its report was unusually awful even by Commission standards.

To understand why the Obama Administration’s policy against “disparate racial impact in school discipline” is both counterproductive and illegal, read my article here. The Biden Administration is getting ready to make an error that will have serious long-term ramifications.