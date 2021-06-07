June 7, 2021

HAS TWITTER’S MANAGEMENT NEVER HEARD OF THE STREISAND EFFECT? Twitter Suspends Anti-Big Tech Activist Mike Davis For Defending CNN Comparison To The Gimp In Pulp Fiction:

Twitter suspended Internet Accountability Project (IAP) founder Mike Davis on Sunday after the anti-Big Tech activist defended a post comparing CNN’s Brian Stelter to the Gimp from “Pulp Fiction.”

Davis’s suspension stemmed from his criticizing Twitter for temporarily suspending former Trump Treasury Department staffer Will Upton for the initial post.

After Davis came to Upton’s defense over the suspension, Davis wound up in Twitter jail himself.

“I’d be very upset if I were The Gimp, as well. But you know The Gimp’s a fictional character, right?” Davis wrote.

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Federalist’s request for comment, but lifted Davis’ suspension shortly after the publication of this article Monday afternoon.