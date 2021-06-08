June 8, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: DeSantis Takes New Actions Against China As Biden Goes Soft: ‘Enough Is Enough,’ ‘Start Fighting Back.’ “DeSantis signed two bills at a press conference at Monday that aimed to stop the spread of foreign influence in the state and to strengthen penalties against those convicted of espionage. DeSantis also gave a fiery speech, which is featured later on in this report, where he lambasted China and called them an ‘adversary,’ something Biden has refused to do.”