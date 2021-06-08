«
»

June 8, 2021

I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: DeSantis Takes New Actions Against China As Biden Goes Soft: ‘Enough Is Enough,’ ‘Start Fighting Back.’ “DeSantis signed two bills at a press conference at Monday that aimed to stop the spread of foreign influence in the state and to strengthen penalties against those convicted of espionage. DeSantis also gave a fiery speech, which is featured later on in this report, where he lambasted China and called them an ‘adversary,’ something Biden has refused to do.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:41 am
