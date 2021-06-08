June 8, 2021
BETRAYAL: Veterans’ Advocates Slam White House for Lack of Plan to Evacuate Afghan Interpreters. This is actually the basis for a pretty good sitcom, United States of Al. Helen and I have enjoyed it so far this season.
BETRAYAL: Veterans’ Advocates Slam White House for Lack of Plan to Evacuate Afghan Interpreters. This is actually the basis for a pretty good sitcom, United States of Al. Helen and I have enjoyed it so far this season.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.