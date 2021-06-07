June 7, 2021

WORLDWIDE PANTS: Pants On Backwards? The Latest Trump Scandal Had Liberals Intently Focused On His Crotch.

Co-host Joy Behar chimed in and said Trump’s pants “make him look crazy.” After the discussion, The View did point out that Snopes had fact-checked the claim that Trump wore his pants backward and determined it was false.

The story even made it to legacy media. NPR ran a story debunking the narrative that Trump wore his pants backwards and New York Magazine wrote that “Trump Successfully Wore Pants Correctly at Rally.” The Daily Mail, Newsweek, The Wrap and The Sun also chimed in on the issue.