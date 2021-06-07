June 7, 2021

OUTRAGEOUS: Brian Williams Pushes Ad Likening Antifa Terrorists to American Patriots.

Even though Antifa members use violence against peaceful conservative activists and try to stifle free speech, the ad tried to claim that they are akin to heroic U.S. troops who stormed the beaches at Normandy as it began by showing World War II era images of American troops in Europe: CLIP OF AD WITH NARRATOR: Who is Antifa? They stormed the beaches of Normandy*, parachuted into the French countryside and gave their lives to face down and fight back against fascism. They took down Nazi machine gun nests, tore apart the Third Reich’s strong holds, liberated concentration camps, liberated France, Italy, Belgium, Holland. Anywhere Antifa saw fascism, they fearlessly and relentlessly annihilated it. The ad eventually included images of Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson as it concluded: Fascism was defeated because of patriots like these — proud Americans who knew that the fight against fascists was not simply a battle between opposing nations, it was a war against inhumanity, a war that isn’t nice but cannot be lost, a war we still fight today. (shows image of Donald Trump) Anti-fascism, it’s not a cable news talking point. (shows image of Tucker Carlson) It’s an American ideal that should be memorialized because it was paid for in blood.

* That is of course, a lie:

The modern Antifa movement derives its name from a group called Antifaschistische Aktion, founded in May 1932 by Stalinist leaders of the Communist Party of Germany. The group was established to fight fascists, a term the party used to describe all of the other pro-capitalist political parties in Germany. The primary objective of Antifaschistische Aktion was to abolish capitalism, according to a detailed history of the group. The group, which had more than 1,500 founding members, went underground after Nazis seized power in 1933. A German-language pamphlet — “80 Years of Anti-Fascist Actions” (80 Jahre Antifaschistische Aktion)” — describes in minute detail the continuous historical thread of the Antifa movement from its ideological origins in the 1920s to the present day. The document states: “Antifascism has always fundamentally been an anti-capitalist strategy. This is why the symbol of the Antifaschistische Aktion has never lost its inspirational power…. Anti-fascism is more of a strategy than an ideology.” During the post-war period, Germany’s Antifa movement reappeared in various manifestations, including the radical student protest movement of the 1960s, and the leftist insurgency groups that were active throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The Red Army Faction (RAF), also known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang, was a Marxist urban guerrilla group that carried out assassinations, bombings and kidnappings aimed at bringing revolution to West Germany, which the group characterized as a fascist holdover of the Nazi era. Over the course of three decades, the RAF murdered more than 30 people and injured over 200. After the collapse of the communist government in East Germany in 1989-90, it was discovered that the RAF had been given training, shelter, and supplies by the Stasi, the secret police of the former communist regime.

