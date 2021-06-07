June 7, 2021

JIM TREACHER: AOC = Abjure Offered Cash. (Don’t worry, I had to look up “abjure” too):

And now the libs are mad, of course. Check out this headline at The Independent: Rightwing blogger launches gofundme for AOC’s Puerto Rico grandmother in latest personal attack

Man, I wish somebody would personally attack me with one hundred grand.1

AOC has yet to make a public statement about any of this, and I doubt any “journalists” will pursue it because they don’t want to embarrass her. What is she supposed to say? Her attempt to leverage her family’s problems for political ends was brilliantly exposed as a cheap stunt, and she can hardly condemn the people who raised a ton of money to help her grandma.

Congratulations to Matt Walsh at the Daily Wire for figuring out how to get AOC to finally shut up: Try to help her.