‘SOCIOPATH:’ Kamala Harris handed out Kamala Harris cookies to the press on AF2.

As Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse asks, “Can we be very clear that Kamala Harris is such a sociopath that she’s handing out cookies of her faceless head to try and curry favor with the stenographers at the back of her plane?”

Or perhaps she’s a huge Trekkie, and it’s a homage to their classic early episode, “Charlie X:”

Nah. Let’s go with the former.