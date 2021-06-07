June 7, 2021
BREAKING: Unanimous Supreme Court Upholds the Law Against Illegal Immigrants. “Kagan’s opinion represents a blunt refutation of [Liz Warren and the Biden Administration’s] sleight-of-hand attempt to undermine immigration law.”
