June 7, 2021

CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS OPPOSITE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: Writing in Quillette, Kenny Xu and Christian Watson decisively shut down the claim of Critical Race Theory proponents like the ABA that the ideology is the next logical development from the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

Quite the opposite, they argue for starters, because:

“The civil rights movement was based on a hopeful and optimistic vision of modern Americans turning the country’s ideals into reality. CRT, on the other hand, presents a dystopian vision in which ubiquitous bigotry and oppression defines America’s national soul. Far from being heir to the civil rights legacy, Critical Race Theory is in many ways its opposite.”

Definitely worth a close read.