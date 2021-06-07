June 7, 2021

HAHA: Kamala Harris Greeted In Guatemala With ‘Go Home’ and ‘Trump Won’ Messages.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ much anticipated “foreign policy” trip to Guatemala to meet with leaders there about what can be done to stem the influx of illegal immigrants that are crossing into the U.S. from that country, got off to a bad start with Air Force 2 having to turn around because of “technical issue” and was then being greeted by pro-Trump, anti-Biden Guatemalan protestors. . . .

One sign simply stated, “Kamala, TRUMP WON,” another told the vice president that “Guatemala as pro-life,” and another want to her to “go home.”