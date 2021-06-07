June 7, 2021

WHEN HE’S RIGHT, HE’S RIGHT: Leiter Questions ABA’s Proposed Accreditation Standards Relating To Racism, Bias Training. “As a threshold matter, the ABA should have to explain why the existing standards were not more than adequate, especially since some of the proposed changes will impose substantial costs on schools and seem ill-supported by evidence.”

Until law schools do a better job of graduating competent lawyers who can pass the bar, the ABA has no business adding ancillary matters to the accreditation process in order to satisfy a political fad.