June 5, 2021
AUTHOR AND ANTI-VAXXER NAOMI WOLF JUST GOT BANNED FROM TWITTER – HERE’S SOME OF HER WILDEST TWEETS:
If you’ve ever fancied becoming the next Doctor Who and travelling in time, then the answer doesn’t require you to get a spaceship in the form of a police public call box. No, in the case of Dr Wolf, the magic superpower lies in a shot of a coronavirus vaccine.
In February this year, she wrote: “Terrifying. Also confirms/explains the conversation I overheard in a restaurant in Manhattan two years ago in which an Apple employee was boasting about attending a top-secret demo.
“They had a new tech to deliver vaccines with nanoparticles that let you travel back in time. Not kidding.”
Plus Wolf on how Belfast in the 1970s was “Calm, still, peaceful, restful, natural.”
Flashbacks:
