June 5, 2021

AUTHOR AND ANTI-VAXXER NAOMI WOLF JUST GOT BANNED FROM TWITTER – HERE’S SOME OF HER WILDEST TWEETS:

If you’ve ever fancied becoming the next Doctor Who and travelling in time, then the answer doesn’t require you to get a spaceship in the form of a police public call box. No, in the case of Dr Wolf, the magic superpower lies in a shot of a coronavirus vaccine.

In February this year, she wrote: “Terrifying. Also confirms/explains the conversation I overheard in a restaurant in Manhattan two years ago in which an Apple employee was boasting about attending a top-secret demo.

“They had a new tech to deliver vaccines with nanoparticles that let you travel back in time. Not kidding.”