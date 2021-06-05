June 5, 2021

WHAT ARE YOU REBELLING AGAINST? WHADDA YOU GOT? Say His Name! Minneapolis protester forgets name of guy he’s out demanding justice for. “‘Not gonna lie, I forgot his name,’ Antifa activist can’t remember who he’s out protesting for in Minneapolis.”

His name is apparently Winston Smith, ironically enough: “Winston Smith is the protagonist of Orwell’s 1984. He is not to be confused with Winston Boogie Smith. According to CrimeWatchMpls, Winston Boogie Smith is the reported decedent in the police involved shooting at the top of the parking ramp adjacent to Calhoun Square in the heart of Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood.”

(Classical reference in headline.)