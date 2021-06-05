June 5, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Yale hosted a lecture on the ‘Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.’

Yesterday I wrote Katie Herzog’s piece (published on Bari Weiss’ Substack) about a group of doctors who meet regularly to discuss the ways in which woke ideology is seeping into medicine. Today, Herzog has a follow up about a lecture which Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center hosted in April. The talk featured a New York psychiatrist named Aruna Khilanani. Her public lecture was titled “The Psychopathic Problems of the White Mind.” Herzog’s piece contains the entire audio of the lecture but here are a few samples of the contents:

“This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor.”

After that first quote above she goes on to say that she “took action” five years ago by distancing herself from all of her white friends. After the second quote she explains that her assassination fantasy was really about her own feelings of futility.

But the post isn’t just a series of quotes from her lecture, Herzog also interviewed Khilanani and that’s when things got really weird.