June 5, 2021

JIM TREACHER, STILL GOING OUT ON A LIMB: No, Seriously, Trump Lost. He can’t accept it, but you can.

When I mentioned the other day that Trump lost the 2020 election, some of his fans got mad at me. Or I should say they stayed mad, because they haven’t stopped being mad at me for the past five years. But this time they were angry at the claim that Trump thinks he actually won. The very idea is preposterous, they explained. I’m a big jerk for saying so, they elucidated.

This ignores the fact that for months after the election, Trump loudly insisted that he had won, and on January 6 he even whipped up a mob at the Capitol Building to try to stop Mike Pence from certifying the Electoral College votes. Reading between the lines, I took these subtle clues to mean that Trump believes he actually won the election. And nothing he’s said or done since then seems to indicate he’s accepted the loss.

But I’m not supposed to believe that he believes he won, because Maggie Haberman of the New York Times says so and she’s bad.

Well, okay, I don’t blame anybody for being skeptical of her or anybody else at the NYT. I’ve spilled oceans of ink over the years about how much they suck. So if you take that report with a grain of salt, okey-doke.