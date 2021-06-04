June 4, 2021

STARTING SOMETHING NEW ON HILLFAITH: It’s called “Explain This:” and it will be regular quick-hits on major issues in the debate on Christianity. All comments appreciated, positive and critical alike, here and on HillFaith. Snark and insults, not so much.

For those wondering why I post these items here, it’s because politics is downstream from culture, which in turn is downstream from science, which is itself downstream from metaphysics and religion. But it’s all finally of a piece and all of these elements deserve deep discussion, conflicting opinions and reasoned analyses.