June 4, 2021

FASTER, PLEASE: The U.S. Military Could Have A Working Hypersonic Missile In Record Time. “Both the Navy’s CPS and the Army’s LRHW programs aim to field a boost-glide hypersonic weapon, a type of hypersonic missile that like intercontinental ballistic missiles, requires a rocket booster to reach altitude, at which point the rocket payload — a glide body — would release and glide down to Earth. Gliding is a bit of a misnomer, however, as hypersonic glide bodies achieve blisteringly high terminal velocities in excess of Mach 5.”

