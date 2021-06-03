June 3, 2021

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: Yale’s move to rig board elections reveals the bankruptcy of US elites. “As the pandemic especially underscored, the people who run our institutions look with disdain at those they are supposed to serve. They think that they’re so much smarter and better than everyone else, which entitles them to have their way, without interference from the unwashed masses. (Yale, apparently, regards even its own graduates as unwashed.)”

