June 3, 2021

ROGER SIMON: For Many of America’s Elites, China and Communism Have Already Won.

So many parts of our society are guilty of this it’s almost impossible to enumerate.

But we could start with the corporate world that is turning toward “wokeness” in droves—not that their CEOs are giving up a penny of their $15m plus salaries or have stopped profiting as much as possible from the despotic CCP.

In reality, that hypocrisy is the point for these globalists.

Globalism, as I wrote in an earlier piece, is in reality China-ism. That’s how it works.

A perfect example is giant Apple whose most recent quarterly China revenue came in at a record-breaking $21 billion+. At the same time we got all sorts of “social justicey” talk from CEO Tim Cook.

What Cook is doing, cashing in big on one side while mouthing “liberal” pieties on the other, suits the Chinese communists perfectly well, essentially enabling them. Apple then becomes a linchpin of American communism much in the way Huawei is a linchpin of Chinese communism. (Not inconsequentially, Apple’s top five executives, including Cook, earned a total of almost exactly $120 million in 2020, up 13 percent during the pandemic.)

Almost our entire corporate world is trotting eagerly behind, the majority acting in the same manner. And now, scariest of all, the military has gone “woke.” Who benefits from that?

The Bill of Rights, “liberty and justice for all,” what we knew to be America or, for that matter, any truths “we h[e]ld to be self-evident” are being left in the dust in this alacrity to exploit the Chinese market.

At least when Nixon and Kissinger went to meet with Mao and Chou, they had excuses—that they could triangulate with the USSR and that, possibly, opening up Communist China might induce them to be like us. That was proven wrong, and then some, when China joined the World Trade Association.