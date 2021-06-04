June 4, 2021
I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS JUSTIFIED AS PROMOTING CRITICAL THINKING AND RATIONALITY: University calls for removal of construction equipment some deemed a racist symbol. “An American flag was flown at a Central Connecticut State University construction site from a crane using a steel cable with a loop at the bottom. The university president demanded the flag be removed and promised to send employees to monitor its removal on Saturday.”
Our institutions are controlled by people who are basically crazy.