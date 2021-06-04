June 4, 2021

THE MORE THE ESTABLISHMENT TRIED TO CRUSH THIS IDEA, THE MORE CURRENCY IT GAINED: Most now believe China made virus and 24% say it was ‘released on purpose’.

China produced the Wuhan virus. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died. Our ruling class — politicians, tech oligarchs, news media — is in China’s pocket, and has been covering for them, while using the pandemic as an excuse to extend its own power.

What price will our ruling class pay for adhering to the Chinese government?

