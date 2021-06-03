June 3, 2021

YOU KNOW YOU’RE OVER THE TARGET WHEN YOU START RECEIVING FLAK: “Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, said he received death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN he thought the virus likely escaped from a lab. ‘I expected it from politicians. I didn’t expect it from science,’ he said.”

And speaking of death threats: Chinese State Media Warns of Nuclear War with US In Wake of Covid-Origins Investigation.

Flashback from November of 2019: How to Conduct Business with Chinese Companies That See a Dark Future.