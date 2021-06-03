«
»

June 3, 2021

NOT FIRED, JUST “REASSIGNED.” Google removes its head of diversity after 2007 blog post surfaces in which he claimed Jews have ‘an insatiable appetite for war.’ “Kamau Bobb will be reassigned to a STEM research role.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:45 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.