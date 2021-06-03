June 3, 2021
NOT FIRED, JUST “REASSIGNED.” Google removes its head of diversity after 2007 blog post surfaces in which he claimed Jews have ‘an insatiable appetite for war.’ “Kamau Bobb will be reassigned to a STEM research role.”
