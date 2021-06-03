June 3, 2021

YES: Fauci emails all the more reason for US to get to bottom of COVID origins.

For a year, we’ve been told to “trust the science” — but Fauci, our leading scientist, made declarations that certain theories were “debunked” when they weren’t. Why did he back up Daszak’s self-serving dismissal of the lab theory with no real evidence — when, in fact, he was getting e-mail evidence to the contrary?

These revelations don’t ease the growing concern that US taxpayer cash might have helped unleash this plague.