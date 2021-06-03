«
»

June 3, 2021

COULDN’T HE READ SOME SCIENCE FICTION; IT HAS MORE CONTACT WITH REALITY:  Biden Reads DNC Election Narrative: “According to The Intelligence Community Terrorism from White Supremacy Is The Most Lethal Threat to The Homeland Today”.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:00 am
