June 3, 2021
COULDN’T HE READ SOME SCIENCE FICTION; IT HAS MORE CONTACT WITH REALITY: Biden Reads DNC Election Narrative: “According to The Intelligence Community Terrorism from White Supremacy Is The Most Lethal Threat to The Homeland Today”.
COULDN’T HE READ SOME SCIENCE FICTION; IT HAS MORE CONTACT WITH REALITY: Biden Reads DNC Election Narrative: “According to The Intelligence Community Terrorism from White Supremacy Is The Most Lethal Threat to The Homeland Today”.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.