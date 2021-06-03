June 3, 2021

STEVEN SEAGAL HAS JOINED A PRO-KREMLIN POLITICAL PARTY:

There’s another reason Seagal may enjoy spending time in Russia as opposed to the US these days. Starting in early 2018 the LAPD was reportedly investigating claims of sexual misconduct after several actresses came forward and made accusations. At least one of the claims involved an allegation of rape. Back in 2018 when Seagal was acting as a goodwill ambassador for Putin, he was asked about those allegations and got up and walked out of the BBC interview…In any case, Seagal who became a Republican action star not many years after Rocky was beating up Ivan Drago is now the face of a left-wing party supporting President Putin.

* * * * * * * *

I was looking for the source of this quote and here it is, an RT interview from 2017 in which Seagal calls Putin, “one of the greatest world leaders if not the greatest world leader alive today.”