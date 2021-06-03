June 3, 2021

FLASHBACK: Angelo Codevilla: Scamocracy in America. “At its core, the ruling class politics of Covid-19 is now no more about public health than environmentalism is about the environment, or Feminism is about doing good to women, or BLM is about saving black lives, or the education establishment is about cognition, or the national security establishment is about public safety. None of these causes are about their purported objective than communism was about equality or the proletariat. Lenin made clear in ‘What Is To Be Done?’ (1902) that the revolution is all about power for ‘the vanguard of the proletariat.’ The Party. Like communism, each of today’s revolutionary movements is based on its own lie, and all are all scams—the purpose of which is to transfer ever more power to the ruling class.”