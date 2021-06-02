June 2, 2021

ARROGANT, INCOMPETENT, AND POLITICIZED EVEN WHEN NOT ACTUALLY CORRUPT: THAT’S THE KIND OF PEOPLE WHO RUN OUR INSTITUTIONS NOW. #FauciEmails Reveal A Career Bureaucrat Who Followed Political, Not Medical, Science. “While the propagandist media is busy fawning over Fauci as some sort of superhuman godlet who was single-handedly battling WuFlu in some kind of one-man cage match against President Trump and the Wuhan coronavirus, these emails reveal a startling truth. They tell the story not just of Fauci’s blatant, politically-motivated lies to the public but also the great lengths the legacy media and Big Tech went to shut down any discussion of the virus’s origins or mask use efficacy. It was not about stopping the spread of ‘misinformation’ but was a calculated political ploy to shut down the truth. But we knew that. And now we have proof.”

Plus: “Fauci was just the John Roberts of public health: a guy trying to protect an institution without regard to the purpose of the institution itself.”