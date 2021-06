SHARED OFFICES: Co-Working is Poised for a Post-COVID Resurgence. One of my former law students, now a partner in a big law firm, says that his firm is planning to cut its office space by more than half over the next few years. It turns out, even bigshot partners are willing to share office space if they can only come in a couple of days a week and work from home the rest of the time. And office space is a huge overhead item.