June 2, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Now WaPo Is Backpedaling About the COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory. A virus doesn’t care about your ego:

Here’s the text of one such “correction,” appended to a story originally headlined “Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked”:

“Earlier versions of this story and its headline inaccurately characterized comments by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) regarding the origins of the coronavirus. The term ‘debunked’ and The Post’s use of ‘conspiracy theory’ have been removed because, then as now, there was no determination about the origins of the virus.”

Now, I’m fairly good at readin’ and writin’ and such, but I’m not really sure what that last part means. “Then as now, there was no determination about the origins of the virus.” Huh? If they didn’t know one way or another, why did they claim it was debunked? If nothing has changed, if things are the same “then as now,” why are they correcting it 15 months later? Why can’t they just admit they blew it?

Guess they figure if they can’t dazzle us with their brilliance, they’ll baffle us with their bull$#!+.

But it’s okay, because Tom Cotton is a Republican and therefore an enemy of the Washington Post. They’ll grudgingly admit they might not have been 100% accurate or honest about the most important story of our lifetime, but they won’t give those dirty Republicans the satisfaction of a clear and unequivocal retraction. And none of their colleagues will call them out on it, because they all want to work at WaPo someday.

Then they wonder why we don’t trust them.