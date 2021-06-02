June 2, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Expert Warned Fauci In January 2020 That Coronavirus ‘Potentially’ Looked ‘Engineered,’ Had Some ‘Unusual Features.’

A top scientist warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in January 2020 that SARS-CoV-2 had “unusual features” and looked like it may have “potentially” been “engineered.”

The email was sent by Kristian G. Andersen, Professor, Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at the Scripps Research Institute, on January 31, 2020.

* * * * * * * *

* * * * * * * *

The Daily Mail reported last week that British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen write in a soon-to-be-released study that “SARS-Coronavirus-2 has no credible natural ancestor” and that it is “beyond reasonable doubt” that the virus was created through “laboratory manipulation.”

The claim comes as David Asher, who led the Trump administration’s investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, told Fox News last week that biostatisticians for the U.S. government calculated that the odds of SARS-CoV-2 evolving in nature were “one in 13 billion.”