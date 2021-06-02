June 2, 2021

IT’S JOE BIDEN, WHO’S BEEN IN DC SINCE THE SEVENTIES. WHAT DID VOTERS EXPECT? Rasmussen Says Joe Biden May Be Only A Shadow Of The President People Wanted.

Or, in terms of spending, so, so much more: Joe Biden’s Trojan horse presidency. “Biden’s early approach to spending makes the New Deal pale in comparison. He has utterly discarded any semblance of fiscal restraint he ever had as a senator, throwing caution to the wind to push through a $1.9 trillion partisan COVID-19 “stimulus” package that, adjusted for inflation and population, is twice the size of the Obama-era bailout and slightly larger than former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal.”