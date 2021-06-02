June 2, 2021

CONRAD BLACK: Guilt for January 6 Belongs With Those Most Eager to Condemn It.

When I first knew George Will, he was a champion of the Reagan Revolution. I accept that Trump is much harder to warm to than Reagan, but in policy terms, he is Reagan’s continuator, after seven terms of indifferent or inept government. Trump’s revolution is just as necessary and just as worthy of support as Reagan’s, though his public persona is much less amiable. George Will, Peggy Noonan, and other estimable friends who are normally sensible bear heavy responsibility in the disaster that has now been riveted on the backs of the American people and the world. As Bill Clinton might say, I feel your guilt. As the ghastly current jargon goes, you own this debacle. Donald Trump isn’t the problem, you are.