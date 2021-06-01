June 1, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Va. School District Sued For Retaliating Against PE Teacher’s Free Speech. “On Tuesday, the physical education teacher who got suspended for voicing his opposition to a transgender pronoun policy filed a lawsuit demanding that the school district restore his job and reputation. The teacher, Byron [Tanner] Cross, spoke up during a public comment period at a Loudoun County School Board meeting last Tuesday. On Thursday, the school district suspended him without giving a full explanation as to why. On Friday, he sent a demand letter asking to be reinstated. The district refused.”