DEFUNDING POLICE LEADING TO SECESSION? Amid rising crime, wealthy Atlanta neighborhood considers forming its own city.

It’s not just homicides that are up. Rape and assault have also gone up about 30 percent this year compared to last year. And that has residents of Buckhead, a well-off, mostly white Atlanta neighborhood, thinking about splitting off and forming their own city. The move is largely seen as a way to deal with the increased crime.