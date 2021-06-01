June 1, 2021

WHY NOT DEPORT CHILD RAPISTS??? Good question for His Fraudulency, whose minions recently abolished a successful 287(g) program that enabled local police in Bristol County, Massachusetts, to work with the feds to identify felons, including child rapists, arsonists and carjackers, to be deported, according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

“The program has led to the arrest and removal of thousands of dangerous criminal aliens. In fiscal year 2020, state and local law enforcement trained under 287(g) encountered approximately 920 aliens convicted for assault, 1,261 convicted for dangerous drugs, 104 convicted for sex offenses/assaults, 377 convicted for obstructing police, 190 convicted for weapon offenses, and 37 convicted for homicide, to name a few crimes.

“As of May 2021, ICE has 287(g) agreements with 71 law enforcement agencies in 21 states. ICE has an additional 76 agreements in 11 states based on a more narrowly-focused version of the program,” CIS’s Jon Feere reports.

No doubt, this will be the first question the White House press corps nails Jenn Psaki with later today.