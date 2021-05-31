May 31, 2021

YALE HAS BEHAVED DISGRACEFULLY: Yale University’s War against Alumni and Accountability. Victor Ashe ran as a petition candidate for Yale’s governing board, against the insider picks. He didn’t win, but just to play it safe the board abolished the petition process so that this couldn’t happen again.

Ashe writes: “Now that process has been abolished, and the 160,407 Yale alumni will be able to vote for only the hand-picked choices from the Yale Alumni Association’s 14-member nominating committee in future years. This is similar to what mainland China has imposed on Hong Kong in its future ‘elections.'”

Our ruling class sees China as a model to emulate.