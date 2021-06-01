June 1, 2021

THE ROAD TO HELL: Coloradans need not apply: Polis ‘equal pay’ regs mean ‘no pay’ for remote workers.

Gov. Polis signed labor reform into law under auspices of ensuring “equal pay,” but new reports show it’s having the reverse effect for many prospective remote workers.

And by “reverse effect,” we mean “no pay at all” as companies skip hiring Coloradans altogether.

The 2019 law requires employers starting this year to post good faith salary ranges when any new position opens up, including for remote workers in Colorado.

The idea was to give employees of all backgrounds more information about compensation to lower pay discrepancies.

In concept that sounds nice, until you realize Democrats actually put every prospective remote worker in Colorado at a competitive disadvantage.

Several employers including Nike, Johnson & Johnson, and Amazon competitor Digital Ocean are simply refusing to hire Coloradans for remote roles to get around the new requirement.