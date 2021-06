NEWS YOU CAN USE: Keto Diet Improves Testosterone Levels in Obese and Overweight Men. “At the end of the study, the participants showed a significant decrease in body weight, fat mass, and body mass index (BMI), as well as a “substantial increase” in total testosterone and SHBG levels. The medical researchers say their findings have shown a link between insulin action, energy balance, and testicular function.”

Not really shocking.